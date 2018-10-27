English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Planning to Tie the Knot in 2019: Report
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have reportedly been dating each other for a while now.
Image courtesy: Yogen Shah
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have reportedly been dating each other for a while now. Recently, a picture of the rumoured couple walking hand-in-hand at the Milan airport went viral on social media. It was reported that Arjun accompanied Malaika to Italy, wherein they celebrated the latter's 45th birthday together.
Now if a report in Filmfare is anything to go by, the two may soon go official about their relationship. The report, in fact, states that Malaika and Arjun are planning to tie the knot next year.
“Malaika and Arjun are extremely fond of each other. They have never really spoken about each other but they are extremely happy in their own personal space. In a steady relationship now, Malaika and Arjun plan to take their relationship to next level and tie the knot next year," a source informed the publication.
Malaika and Arjun have been spotted together every now and then. Just a couple of months back, the two were seen attending the Lakme Fashion Week, and interestingly, both were photographed sitting side by side at one of the shows of the event. Later, they were also spotted arriving in the same car for Sandeep Khoshla's private bash.
However, in an interview to DNA, Malaika had earlier clarified, “Arjun is a very good friend of mine. But people give a very different meaning to it which isn’t true.”
Malaika was married to Bollywood actor-director Arbaaz Khan in 1998. On March 28 2016, they announced separation. The two officially got divorced on May 11, 2017. They have one son together-- Arhaan.
