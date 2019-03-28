English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to Exchange Wedding Vows on This Date
Rumours have been rife over recent weeks that a wedding is on the cards for Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora.
(Image credits: Viral Bhayani)
Loading...
Rumours have been rife over recent weeks that a wedding is on the cards for Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. As per the latest buzz, the two will tie the knot on April 19, reports IANS.
The couple will have a Christian wedding and the guest list include celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.
Even though the two have not officially admitted to dating each other, their social media exchanges and frequent outings have been hints big enough for people to know that they are indeed a thing.
Talking about their romance rumours, Arjun had previously told IANS: "When there is something to talk about, you will all know."
During a recent appearance on a chat show, Malaika was asked about their impending marriage reports, to which, the Bollywood diva replied, "This is all media made. Media is responsible for it."
While talking about Arjun, India Today quoted Malaika as saying, "I guess everyone wants to move on and find love and companionship with people they can relate to. And if you do, I think you are just lucky. If you can do that, I think you are lucky to find that second chance at being happy."
Interestingly, Arjun also admitted that he's not single and is open to marriage when he appeared on Koffee With Karan season 6 along with sister Janhvi Kapoor.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The couple will have a Christian wedding and the guest list include celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.
Even though the two have not officially admitted to dating each other, their social media exchanges and frequent outings have been hints big enough for people to know that they are indeed a thing.
Talking about their romance rumours, Arjun had previously told IANS: "When there is something to talk about, you will all know."
During a recent appearance on a chat show, Malaika was asked about their impending marriage reports, to which, the Bollywood diva replied, "This is all media made. Media is responsible for it."
While talking about Arjun, India Today quoted Malaika as saying, "I guess everyone wants to move on and find love and companionship with people they can relate to. And if you do, I think you are just lucky. If you can do that, I think you are lucky to find that second chance at being happy."
Interestingly, Arjun also admitted that he's not single and is open to marriage when he appeared on Koffee With Karan season 6 along with sister Janhvi Kapoor.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Space Debris May Add Hidden Costs to Mission Shakti
- Excited Amitabh Bachchan Whistles, Makes Video of Daughter Shweta Bachchan as She Walks the Ramp
- Avengers Endgame: Marvel Releases New Video With Captain America, Iron Man Discussing Loss After Infinity War
- Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Gave the Loudest Cheer to Her Dad at Feroz Shah Kotla
- Hyundai Venue (QXi Codename) is the Official Name of the Upcoming Compact SUV [Video]
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results