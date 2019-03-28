LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to Exchange Wedding Vows on This Date

Rumours have been rife over recent weeks that a wedding is on the cards for Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora.

News18.com

Updated:March 28, 2019, 9:18 AM IST
(Image credits: Viral Bhayani)
Rumours have been rife over recent weeks that a wedding is on the cards for Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. As per the latest buzz, the two will tie the knot on April 19, reports IANS.

The couple will have a Christian wedding and the guest list include celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Even though the two have not officially admitted to dating each other, their social media exchanges and frequent outings have been hints big enough for people to know that they are indeed a thing.

Talking about their romance rumours, Arjun had previously told IANS: "When there is something to talk about, you will all know."

During a recent appearance on a chat show, Malaika was asked about their impending marriage reports, to which, the Bollywood diva replied, "This is all media made. Media is responsible for it."

While talking about Arjun, India Today quoted Malaika as saying, "I guess everyone wants to move on and find love and companionship with people they can relate to. And if you do, I think you are just lucky. If you can do that, I think you are lucky to find that second chance at being happy."

Interestingly, Arjun also admitted that he's not single and is open to marriage when he appeared on Koffee With Karan season 6 along with sister Janhvi Kapoor.

