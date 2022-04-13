Arjun Kapoor and Mudassar Aziz Collab Confirmed, to be Produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani

Arjun Kapoor’s plate seems to be getting fuller and fuller as he teams up with director Mudassar Aziz for the first time in addition to Ek Villain 2, Kuttey and Lady Killer amidst several others as well. As reported by Pinkvilla, Arjun Kapoor has secured a spot in a light-hearted comedy directed by Mudassar Aziz.

“Arjun and Mudassar have been discussing this probable collaboration for a while now. This one is right in the zone of films that Mudassar has made till date, as the screenplay marries humour with drama. The paperwork is done and the movie is all set to go on floors in the second half of 2022," said a source. The unnamed film is to be produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhaganis’s production house, Pooja Films.

The script is confirmed and kept discrete which leaves the team to get started on the pre-production aspects of the film, like securing cast members. Once Kapoor is done with his present engagements he would start shooting. Pinkvilla also added that an A-lister is rumoured to be joining as the female lead with Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor and Mudassar might just be the dream combination given that Mudassar has helmed several comedies including the Happy Bhag Jayegi films and Pati Patni Aur Woh that have incited strong and positive responses at the box offices. Arjun Kapoor has been in his own share of comedies from 2 States to Mubarakan and two other remakes including Comali and F2 under the watchful eye of his father, Boney Kapoor. The two films are currently in the scripting stage, headed by Luv Ranjan and Anees Bazmee respectively.

