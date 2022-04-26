Arjun Kapoor And Mudassar Aziz's Next Has a Title Now, Read Here

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and director Mudassar Aziz have teamed up for a project. The actor-director duo have collaborated on a comedy film. Backed by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani, the shooting schedule of the film will start later this year. According to an exclusive Pinkvilla report, the director has now zeroed in on a catchy title for the film. Mudassar has titled the project Meri Patni Ka Remake.

A source revealed that the director got a title that will “make his film stand out from the rest.” The source told Pinkvilla: “He is sure that this title in itself will spike anticipation around the audience. The title blends well with the world that Mudassar is trying to create in his comic caper. Arjun too is excited to do an out-and-out comedy after a long time.”

The source added that the pre-production work has already started and the makers have decided to cast a big ensemble for the film. “The script has the scope of two female leads and the talks are on with two actresses to play the respective parts,” said the source, adding that the cast will be finalised in a fortnight.

Other than Meri Patni Ka Remake, Arjun will also be seen in debutant Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey. Bankrolled by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj, the film stars Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra and Tabu in the lead roles.

The actor will also be seen in Ek Villain Returns alongside Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, and John Abraham. Also, he has Ajay Bahl’s Lady Killer alongside Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline. It is a romantic thriller, bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Shailesh R. Singh.

