Arjun Kapoor And Parineeti Wrap Up Punjab Schedule Of Namastey England
Arjun and Parineeti have previously worked in "Ishaqzaade" and will also be seen in "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar".
Image: Parineeti's official Twitter account
Actors Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have wrapped up the Punjab schedule of their upcoming film "Namastey England".
Arjun on Sunday took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a video of himself in an aircraft and wrote: "Time to come home. Schedule wrap on 'Namastey England'. Parineeti Chopra, please don't miss me too much as always."
Later, Parineeti too shared a note on her Instagram stories and wrote: "Punjab schedule wrap on 'Namastey England'."
Directed and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, "Namaste England" is a young and refreshing story that traces the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param, and their love story across the landscapes of India's Punjab to Dhaka, Paris, Brussels and London.
"Namastey England" is set to hit the screens on December 7.
The film is presented by Pen Movies and Reliance Entertainment in association with Blockbuster Movie Entertainers.
This is not the first time the two will be starring together. Arjun and Parineeti have previously worked in "Ishaqzaade" and will also be seen in "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar".
