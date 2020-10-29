Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh Clicked Post Shoot in Mumbai, See Pic

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh have been filming for their much-delayed project in Mumbai. The two are gearing up for a cross-border love story. The filming that resumed after the coronavirus included lockdown in September was brought to a temporary standstill after Arjun tested positive for COVID-19. The actor, who was diagnosed with coronavirus a few days after resuming shoot, recovered in early October.

The lead actors of the yet-untitled film were clicked by paparazzi yesterday. Arjun and Rakul, as seen in the pictures, seem to have wrapped up the shoot for the day. Arjun looks dapper in a blue denim shirt and black trousers. Rakul, on the other hand, looks pretty in a chic red front knot top teamed with a pair of blue jeans.

Earlier this month, Arjun announced his negative result of the coronavirus test. Soon after, he joined the sets and felt almost like a kid at the candy store. He was visibly happy to return to the sets and resume work. He shared a few behind the scenes stills featuring Rakul and other crew members present on the sets.

While sharing the post, Arjun wrote, “I’m back to my happy place.️”

The forthcoming film directed by Kaashvie Nair will be a unique love story. In addition to Arjun and Rakul, the main leads, the film will have Neena Gupta and Kanwaljit Singh playing pivotal roles. The film maps the events around the 1947 partition and its aftermath. The first look picture featuring Aditi Rao Hydari and John Abraham from the film was unveiled a few months back. The two will together recreate the 1947 era in Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer. Aditi and John will portray the onscreen grandparents of Arjun’s character.

On personal front, Arjun is in relationship with Malaika Arora, who also tested COVID-19 posted in the same time frame as the actor.