Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
1-min read

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet to Come Together for a John Abraham Production

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh will be teaming up for the first time in a love story being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham. The film will be rolling this month.

News18.com

Updated:November 6, 2019, 1:28 PM IST
Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet to Come Together for a John Abraham Production
Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh will be teaming up for the first time in a love story being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham. The film will be rolling this month.

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh will share space on the silver screen for the very first time for a cross-border love story. The dramedy will be directed by debutante director Kaashvie Nair and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham.

This will be the fourth collaboration between Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham after Batla House, Satyameva Jayate and its sequel that is going on floors soon. Director Kaashvie Nair too, has assisted Advani on Patiala House and D-Day and co-directed the drama series POW-Bandi Yuddh Ke with him.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror about the untitled film, Advani said, "It is a coming-of-age, cross-border love story, beautifully written by Anuja Chauhan, Amitosh Nagpal and Kaashvie. It will be shot extensively in Punjab and Los Angeles and will feature Arjun and Rakul in never-seen-before avatars. We will be locking the title and the release date soon."

Arjun Kapoor also revealed that when he was narrated the script by the director, he instantly knew the family dramedy would be a special film. "I have grown up in a joint family so I understood that it's the biggest pillar of love, strength, and support. That's the essence of our film, which has its heart in the right place. I'm having a blast even during the prep," Arjun said.

The actor, who is gearing up for his next release Panipat, also said that he was very excited to work with Rakul Preet. "She is a beautiful, instinctive and generous co-star," he added.

The film will be going on floors soon.

Nikkhil Advani and Bhushan Kumar are also gearing up for the release of their upcoming production Marjaavan, starring Rakul Preet Singh. The Milap Milan Zaveri film stars Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles.

