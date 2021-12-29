Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor Test Covid Positive; Salman Khan Drives Auto in Panvel

Actor Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor have tested positive for Covid-19. This coincidentally comes on Anshula’s birthday. Arjun’s cousin, film producer Rhea Kapoor, and her husband Karan Boolani have also been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. Rhea took to Instagram to confirm the same and said she and her husband are “isolating and taking all prescribed medications and precautions."

Read more: Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor Test Covid-19 Positive; Malaika Arora’s Report Negative

A video of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan driving an auto-rickshaw through the streets of Panvel has gone viral on social media. Salman, who recently celebrated his birthday with his family and close friends at his Panvel farmhouse, was spotted driving the auto late at night. He was wearing a blue t-shirt and a cap.

Read more: Salman Khan Driving Auto Rickshaw Around Panvel in This Viral Video Leaves Internet ROFL

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular TV shows that is on air right now. The celebrity chat show saw Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar come to promote their film Atrangi Re with director and producer Aanand L Rai in the last weekend. Now, the episodes featuring Jersey cast Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, RRR team Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and SS Rajamouli and Dance Meri Rani team Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi will be telecast in the coming weekends. However, it has come to light that in the view of rising Covid cases and the Omicron variant threat in India, the cast of The Kapil Sharma Show will be taking a break of one week.

Read more: The Kapil Sharma Show Cast Takes 1 Week Break Due to Omicron Threat?

Sahdev Dirdo, a 10-year-old boy who shot to fame after his ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ video went viral, has regained consciousness after suffering a head injury in a road accident on Tuesday, rapper Badshah confirmed on Twitter. “Sahdev is better now and has regained consciousness. Will go to Raipur to see a good neurosurgeon. Thank you for your prayers,” Badshah wrote.

Read more: Badshah Confirms ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ Boy Sahdev Dirdo Has Regained Consciousness After Road Accident

Despite a spike in Covid cases and civil restrictions being reimposed, director SS Rajamouli has decided not to postpone the release of his magnum opus ‘RRR’ which is scheduled to release on January 7. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news saying that the release date of RRR remains unshakeable.

Read more: RRR to Get Postponed Due to Rise in Covid Cases? SS Rajamouli Makes Big Announcement

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.