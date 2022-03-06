Arjun Kapoor, Anshula, Sonam Pen Emotional Birthday Notes for Janhvi Kapoor: 'I Wasn't Around...'

Janhvi Kapoor, who turns 25 today, has been receiving birthday greetings from her fans and followers on social media. But her most special wishes come from her family. Janhvi’s half-brother Arjun Kapoor posted a quirky throwback pic with the actress on Instagram and wrote, “I know I wasn’t around for quite a few birthdays but now you’re stuck with me for life…"

Anshula, who is Janhvi’s half-sister, posted a cute pic in which she is seen kissing Janhvi on her cheek. Anshula wrote, “HBD loverrr @janhvikapoor! A year older! A year bolder! Here’s to another year of laughing together, annoying each other, salivating over food videos together, crying together, messing up together, watching emo films together and loving each other! You’re my Bae, I love youuuu (more than you love tiramisu)."

Janhvi’s cousin Sonam Kapoor also posted a throwback pic with the Dhadak star and wrote, “Happy, happy birthday Jaanu all my love darling girl @janhvikapoor."

Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor shared a throwback photo from their childhood on Instagram Stories. In the photo, Khushi is seen smiling through funky sunglasses while Janhvi shuts her eyes, smiles and hugs her sister. She captioned the image, “Happy birthday to my everything”, and added a white heart icon.

Their father, producer Boney Kapoor, also posted a throwback image of the actress on Instagram. In the photo, little Janhvi is dressed in ethnic wear. Adding some life advice, Boney Kapoor wrote, “Joy of our lives, remain the way you are, simple, down to earth, respectful to everyone, spreading warmth, these are your qualities which will take you beyond the moon. Happy birthday, beta."

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor rang in her 25th birthday with her girl gang in Tirumala. The actress took to Instagram to share a series of stunning pics from her birthday celebrations. Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in the film titled Good Luck Jerry. It is the Hindi remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila.

