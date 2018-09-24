Arjun Kapoor Asks Parineeti Chopra 'Do You Love Me?' Guess Her Response

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor are giving major friendship goals to their fans. The two are the best of friends and one cannot miss their funny banter on social media. They share a very warm bond with each other and are often seen pulling each others' legs.Recently, Arjun posted a picture with Parineeti wearing a black t-shirt with 'Keke' on it. Captioning the picture he wrote, "Forget KEKE , Pari do you love me ??? @parineetichopra @namasteengland @champagnepapi tour merch by @prodipguha."After seeing the post Parineeti was quick to rush in the comment section. On a quirky note she wrote, "Oho no dates, I love my hair color..”It was only recently that the actor revealed that his grandmother liked his on-screen chemistry with Chopra in Namaste England's trailer so much so that she thinks the Golmaal Again star will be the perfect bride for him.“After watching Namaste England’s trailer, dadi said that out of my all co-stars, I look best with onscreen with Parineeti. She thinks Parineeti is the perfect bride for me in real life as well," Arjun told Bombay Times.Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor were first seen together in Ishaqzaade and instantly the two became a favourite pair of movie audiences. Since then fans have been anxiously waiting to see them together in a film again.The two actors are returning on screen after 7 years with Namaste England and Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pink Faraar.