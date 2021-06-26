Arjun Kapoor Birthday: Sonam Kapoor to Anushka Sharma, Friends and Family Send in Wishes

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor is celebrating his 36th birthday today. His friends and fans flooded social media platforms with greetings for the actor. From Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, Arjun’s colleagues from the industry have also extended warmest wishes to the actor. Taking to Instagram Stories, Katrina shared a photo of Arjun and hoped that the year would bring all the love, happiness, and peace for the actor.

Anushka Sharma picked a picture featuring herself and Arjun for the day. Calling him Joon, Anushka wished for the actor’s success and happiness.

Arjun’s co-star from the movie Sardar Ka Grandson Rakulpreet shared an adorable photo with Arjun and sent heartfelt greetings. She called him a “crazy person” and wished for the actor to have a super awesome birthday.

Arjun’s past co-stars Parineeti Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan too posted wishes for the actor. His sister Khushi Kapoor sent her warm wishes via Instagram Stories. The star kid posted a snap of the two of them from an event. While Sonam Kapoor shared a bunch of throwback photos from her wedding featuring her cousin.

Last night, the actor celebrated his birthday bash with family and friends. Among the star-studded celebration were Arjun’s sisters, actress Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi and Anshula Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vijay Deverakonda.

