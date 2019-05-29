English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arjun Kapoor Blasts 'Double Standards' Accusation, Sona Mohapatra Gets Death Threats Over Salman Khan Comment
A fan accused Arjun Kapoor of having 'double standards' for allegedly hating the late Sridevi, while he is dating Malaika Arora, who was married to Arbaaz Khan earlier and has a teenage son with him. This and more in our entertainment wrap for the day.
A fan accused Arjun Kapoor of having 'double standards' for allegedly hating the late Sridevi, while he is dating Malaika Arora, who was married to Arbaaz Khan earlier and has a teenage son with him. This and more in our entertainment wrap for the day.
While fans of Arjun Kapoor are glad that the actor finally admitted to dating Malaika Arora after months of speculation, not everyone is celebrating the happy news. A fan criticised Arjun on Twitter, accusing him of having double standards for the actor's alleged hatred for his father Boney Kapoor's second wife, the late Sridevi. The Ki & Ka actor immediately responded, saying that he never hated Sridevi but always maintained a dignified distance from the late actress.
The ending of Game of Thrones has been hard not just for viewers, but for the actors of the show as well. So much so that Kit Harington, the actor who played Jon Snow in 8 seasons of the show had to check himself into the rehab even before the finale was aired. Harington secretly checked into luxury rehab for stress and alcohol use ahead of the show's ending, which "really hit him hard," multiple sources have said.
Sophie Turner has defended her controversial dialogue exchange with The Hound on Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4. Her character Sansa Stark was accused of justifying rape and physical abuse, when she said that those experiences made her a stronger, mature person. The writers of Game of Thrones were targeted by many who had called out the show for associating Sansa's rape with her empowerment.
Read: Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner Says Sansa's Rape wasn't a 'Plot Device' to Make Her Seem Stronger
An exhausted Kit Harington has been at a luxury Connecticut health retreat for nearly a month, arriving weeks before the show's finale was aired on May 19. According to reports, the British actor has been undergoing "psychological coaching, practicing mindful meditation and cognitive behavioral therapy to combat stress and deal with negative emotions at the facility, which costs over $120,000 a month."
Read: Jon Snow Actor Kit Harington Checks into Rehab As End of Game of Thrones 'Hit Him Hard'
Arjun Kapoor has given a befitting reply to a Twitter user for accusing him of "double standards". The social media user slammed Arjun for "hating" his father Boney Kapoor's second wife Sridevi and being in a relationship with Malaika Arora, who is 11 years older than him and has a teenage son.
Read: Arjun Kapoor Blasts Varun Dhawan Fan Over Negative Comment on Sridevi and Malaika Arora
Actress Deepika Padukone has opened up about legalising same-sex marriage in India, saying that she feels "strange" that there is even a need to address the subject. "We should not even allow ourselves to even be in this place where somebody else dictates how and with whom you want to spend the rest of your lives,” the actress said.
Read: Deepika Padukone on Legalising Same-sex Marriage: Feels Strange We Even Need to Address It
Two days after Sona Mohapatra called out Salman Khan for his "low-brow" dig at Priyanka Chopra for leaving his forthcoming film Bharat the last minute to get married, the singer has shared screenshots of a fan threatening to kill her if she ever said anything untoward about the superstar again.
Read: Sona Mohapatra Gets Death Threat Over Comment on Salman Khan, Shares Screenshots on Twitter
