Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Arjun Kapoor Blasts Varun Dhawan Fan Over Negative Comment on Sridevi and Malaika Arora

Drawing comparisons to Arjun Kapoor's equation with late Sridevi and Malaika Arora, a Twitter user, who's apparently a fan of Varun Dhawan, accused the 'Gunday' actor of "double standards".

News18.com

Updated:May 29, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Arjun Kapoor Blasts Varun Dhawan Fan Over Negative Comment on Sridevi and Malaika Arora
Drawing comparisons to Arjun Kapoor's equation with late Sridevi and Malaika Arora, a Twitter user, who's apparently a fan of Varun Dhawan, accused the 'Gunday' actor of "double standards".
Loading...
Arjun Kapoor has given a befitting reply to a Twitter user, who's apparently a fan of Varun Dhawan, for criticising the Gunday actor and accused him of "double standards". The social media user, goes by the name of Kusum Bhutani, slammed Arjun for "hating" his father Boney Kapoor's second wife Sridevi and being in a relationship with Malaika Arora, who is 11 years elder to him and has a teenage son.

Drawing comparisons to Arjun's equation with late Sridevi and Malaika Arora, whom the actor is currently dating, the fan, in a now-deleted tweet, said, "You hate your father's second wife because your father left your mother, and now you are dating a woman who is 11 years elder to you and has a teenage son. Why double standards, Arjun Kapoor?"

The actor immediately responded, saying that he never hated Sridevi but always maintained a dignified distance from the legendary actress.

Arjun wrote: "I don’t hate anyone Kusum. We kept a dignified distance, If I did I wouldn’t have been there for my dad Janhvi & Khushi at a sensitive time... it’s easy to type & judge, think a little. Your @Varun_dvn s fan so I feel I should tell u don’t spread negativity with his face on ur DP." (sic)




Admirers of Arjun, as well as many fans of Varun, had slammed the Twitter user and asked the 2 States star to ignore such hatred as he is a "model brother for many young men out there."

After getting a reply from Arjun, the user apologised to the actor and Malaika for her comments. To which, Arjun said, "it's OK, spread love."




Varun also reacted to his fan's apology by tweeting, "I'm glad u apologised kusum its okay arjun is not upset lets just all live our own lives ak has a big heart like I always say I don’t want any of my fans to talk bad about any actors #keepiteasy." (sic)




Boney married Sridevi in 1996 nine years after she starred in his production Mr India opposite her brother-in-law Anil Kapoor. The couple shares two daughters Jhanvi and Khushi together. Boney is also father to Arjun and Anshula Kapoor, whom he has with his first wife Mona Shourie. Ever since Arjun stepped in Bollywood, there had been constant rumours about him that he didn't get along with Sridevi and her daughters. In fact, in one of the interviews with Huffington Post, when Arjun was asked about his equation with Jhanvi and Khushi he had said, "We don't really meet and spend time together so it doesn't really exist."

In another interview with Niranjan Iyengar on a TV show, Arjun had said, "I respect anybody in my father's life the same way because he would expect me to do that. So I respect her (Sridevi) and don't wish ill towards anyone."

However, after Sridevi’s death in February last year, Arjun and Anshula have proved to be the strongest pillars of strength for their younger sisters-- Janhvi and Khushi. They are spotted together more often and even speak of one another in the fondest manner.

Arjun and Janhvi made their first joint appearance on screen on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan earlier this year.


Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram