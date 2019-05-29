English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arjun Kapoor Blasts Varun Dhawan Fan Over Negative Comment on Sridevi and Malaika Arora
Drawing comparisons to Arjun Kapoor's equation with late Sridevi and Malaika Arora, a Twitter user, who's apparently a fan of Varun Dhawan, accused the 'Gunday' actor of "double standards".
Drawing comparisons to Arjun's equation with late Sridevi and Malaika Arora, whom the actor is currently dating, the fan, in a now-deleted tweet, said, "You hate your father's second wife because your father left your mother, and now you are dating a woman who is 11 years elder to you and has a teenage son. Why double standards, Arjun Kapoor?"
The actor immediately responded, saying that he never hated Sridevi but always maintained a dignified distance from the legendary actress.
Arjun wrote: "I don’t hate anyone Kusum. We kept a dignified distance, If I did I wouldn’t have been there for my dad Janhvi & Khushi at a sensitive time... it’s easy to type & judge, think a little. Your @Varun_dvn s fan so I feel I should tell u don’t spread negativity with his face on ur DP." (sic)
I don’t hate anyone Kusum. We kept a dignified distance, If I did I wouldn’t have been there for my dad Janhvi & Khushi at a sensitive time... it’s easy to type & judge, think a little. Your @Varun_dvn s fan so I feel I should tell u don’t spread negativity with his face on ur DP https://t.co/DHyHVVDPHq— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 28, 2019
Admirers of Arjun, as well as many fans of Varun, had slammed the Twitter user and asked the 2 States star to ignore such hatred as he is a "model brother for many young men out there."
After getting a reply from Arjun, the user apologised to the actor and Malaika for her comments. To which, Arjun said, "it's OK, spread love."
It’s ok kusum... spread love... the street dancer is watching you... 😊 https://t.co/f91kscWJUp— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 28, 2019
Varun also reacted to his fan's apology by tweeting, "I'm glad u apologised kusum its okay arjun is not upset lets just all live our own lives ak has a big heart like I always say I don’t want any of my fans to talk bad about any actors #keepiteasy." (sic)
Im glad u apologised kusum its okay arjun is not upset lets just all live our own lives ak has a big heart like I always say I don’t want any of my fans to talk bad about any actors #keepiteasy https://t.co/o4aNGmbMjb— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 28, 2019
Boney married Sridevi in 1996 nine years after she starred in his production Mr India opposite her brother-in-law Anil Kapoor. The couple shares two daughters Jhanvi and Khushi together. Boney is also father to Arjun and Anshula Kapoor, whom he has with his first wife Mona Shourie. Ever since Arjun stepped in Bollywood, there had been constant rumours about him that he didn't get along with Sridevi and her daughters. In fact, in one of the interviews with Huffington Post, when Arjun was asked about his equation with Jhanvi and Khushi he had said, "We don't really meet and spend time together so it doesn't really exist."
In another interview with Niranjan Iyengar on a TV show, Arjun had said, "I respect anybody in my father's life the same way because he would expect me to do that. So I respect her (Sridevi) and don't wish ill towards anyone."
However, after Sridevi’s death in February last year, Arjun and Anshula have proved to be the strongest pillars of strength for their younger sisters-- Janhvi and Khushi. They are spotted together more often and even speak of one another in the fondest manner.
Arjun and Janhvi made their first joint appearance on screen on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan earlier this year.
