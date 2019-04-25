Arjun Kapoor Breaks Silence on Wedding Rumours, Says He is in No Hurry to Get Married

There was a strong buzz in B-Town earlier this month that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor would be tying the knot soon. While the Bollywood diva dismissed the reports recently as mere speculation, Arjun Kapoor has finally broken his silence on the topic.In a chat with DNA, the actor said that there is no truth to the wedding rumours and he is not tying the knot anytime soon. When asked if he is getting married in June, Arjun said, "No, I am not. I'm 33 and you have to take my word when I say, I'm in no hurry to get married. The subject of my wedding is not something that I would like to talk about. Frankly, if I was tying the knot, people would know about it. Today, nothing stays or needs to be hidden beyond a point."Arjun doesn't mind all the speculation about his marriage, but he doesn't like to address it all the time. "Speculation is harmless. But I admit, I don't like to respond to it all the time. Also, it gets tiring for the people involved to constantly react. There has been so much gossip on this subject that even the people who earlier tended to believe it are no longer doing so. I don't have anything against anyone," the Namaste England actor said.Malaika and Arjun have never confirmed their relationship, despite being photographed together multiple times. The actor says that the media and paparazzi are doing their job, and he has to concentrate on his. "I have to be an actor first. Honestly, through all this, the only constant has been that I have been shooting for Panipat. I have been at work every day and I am shooting continuously until May 31, except perhaps for a few days, when I will be promoting India's Most Wanted."