English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arjun Kapoor Breaks Silence on Wedding Rumours, Says He is in No Hurry to Get Married
There was strong speculation that Arjun Kapoor would be tying the knot with his rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora soon.
Image: Twitter
Loading...
There was a strong buzz in B-Town earlier this month that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor would be tying the knot soon. While the Bollywood diva dismissed the reports recently as mere speculation, Arjun Kapoor has finally broken his silence on the topic.
In a chat with DNA, the actor said that there is no truth to the wedding rumours and he is not tying the knot anytime soon. When asked if he is getting married in June, Arjun said, "No, I am not. I'm 33 and you have to take my word when I say, I'm in no hurry to get married. The subject of my wedding is not something that I would like to talk about. Frankly, if I was tying the knot, people would know about it. Today, nothing stays or needs to be hidden beyond a point."
Arjun doesn't mind all the speculation about his marriage, but he doesn't like to address it all the time. "Speculation is harmless. But I admit, I don't like to respond to it all the time. Also, it gets tiring for the people involved to constantly react. There has been so much gossip on this subject that even the people who earlier tended to believe it are no longer doing so. I don't have anything against anyone," the Namaste England actor said.
Malaika and Arjun have never confirmed their relationship, despite being photographed together multiple times. The actor says that the media and paparazzi are doing their job, and he has to concentrate on his. "I have to be an actor first. Honestly, through all this, the only constant has been that I have been shooting for Panipat. I have been at work every day and I am shooting continuously until May 31, except perhaps for a few days, when I will be promoting India's Most Wanted."
Follow @News18Movies for more
In a chat with DNA, the actor said that there is no truth to the wedding rumours and he is not tying the knot anytime soon. When asked if he is getting married in June, Arjun said, "No, I am not. I'm 33 and you have to take my word when I say, I'm in no hurry to get married. The subject of my wedding is not something that I would like to talk about. Frankly, if I was tying the knot, people would know about it. Today, nothing stays or needs to be hidden beyond a point."
Arjun doesn't mind all the speculation about his marriage, but he doesn't like to address it all the time. "Speculation is harmless. But I admit, I don't like to respond to it all the time. Also, it gets tiring for the people involved to constantly react. There has been so much gossip on this subject that even the people who earlier tended to believe it are no longer doing so. I don't have anything against anyone," the Namaste England actor said.
Malaika and Arjun have never confirmed their relationship, despite being photographed together multiple times. The actor says that the media and paparazzi are doing their job, and he has to concentrate on his. "I have to be an actor first. Honestly, through all this, the only constant has been that I have been shooting for Panipat. I have been at work every day and I am shooting continuously until May 31, except perhaps for a few days, when I will be promoting India's Most Wanted."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Thinking About Ruining Avengers Endgame With Spoilers? Captain America is Watching You
- On Varun Dhawan's Birthday, Girlfriend Natasha Dalal Shares the Most Adorable Message
- Desi Delight: Chinese Naval Officers Enjoy 'Chole-Bhature' On-Board INS Shakti in China
- Coach and Captain Will Decide on the Number 4 Spot: Dhawan
- Will 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani be Replaced by Ami Trivedi in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results