Arjun Kapoor Buys 4BHK Apartment Worth Rs 20 Crore Near Malaika Arora's Residence

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has reportedly bought a 4BHK apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra. The property is worth Rs 20-23 crore and near the residence of his girlfriend, actress and model Malaika Arora.

According to a report in Times of India, Arjun has acquired the sea-facing property at the 26 storey-tall 81 Aureate in Bandra West. According to the reports, actress Sonakshi Sinha had also bought a sky-villa earlier at the same property.

This new purchase will not only make Arjun Malaika’s neighbour but also of other celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor.

Malaika and Arjun have been linked up since several years now. The couple made their relationship official in 2019. While they are private about their relationship, Arjun recently opened up about their personal life. “I don’t try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there… And I’ve been in that situation where I’ve seen things pan out publicly and it’s not always very nice, because there are kids affected," he told Film Companion.

He further added, “I try and keep a respectful boundary. I do what she’s comfortable with. And my career should not hinge on my relationship. So you have to create boundaries. I talk about it today because there is a certain respect and regard given to the relationship. We have given it time. I have tried to give it a certain amount of dignity by giving it space, and not having it be in your face."

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Kaashvie Nair’s Sardar Ka Grandson. He will be next seen in Pawan Kripalani’s Bhoot Police.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here