Arjun Kapoor Cheers Malaika Arora Before Her Stand-Up Comedy, Says 'You Have Always Been Admired'

In the recent episode of Moving In With Malaika, the actress tried her hands at stand-up comedy. Even though she was nervous, one person who cheered her up before her act was none other than her actor-beau Arjun Kapoor. With a video message, Arjun motivated Malaika and told her that she is one of the ‘funniest people’ he has ever met.

“Hi baby! Let me tell you firstly, this is already a battle you have won. The fact that you agreed to do this and want to do this, the fact that you want to make people laugh. I know you. I know you are one of the funniest people around. That’s because you always laugh at my jokes," he said.

Arjun further told Malaika that the world has always ‘admired and adored’ her and therefore there’s no need to be afraid of anything. “I know you have been afraid about the set, learning the lines, looking into people’s eyes, about not being so conscious while cracking a joke. But you got this. You have always been the center of attraction. The lights have always been shining bright on you. The world’s been your stage. You have been admired and adored. You have done this all my yourself. Yeh bhi ho jaaega," he added.

The Ek Villain Returns actor concluded with some powerful words for his ladylove and said, “I just want to tell you, first they will laugh at you and then they will laugh with you. Once you establish the fact that you are connected to your audience and that you actually care, it will get simple. Do it for yourself."

Arjun’s video message left Malaika in complete awe. She called it ‘very filmy’ and then sent a flying kiss to the actor.

