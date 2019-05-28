English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arjun Kapoor Confirms Dating Malaika, Says 'We've Come Out As We Feel Media Has Given Us Dignity'
Malaika and Arjun were first linked two years back. They continued to step out together in and around Mumbai on multiple occasions since then.
Image credits: Viral Bhayani
Loading...
Recently, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora turned up at India's Most Wanted screening together. Even before the previously meticulously private couple posed up for a picture, Arjun looped one arm around Malaika's waist, making it official with the Bollywood diva.
Even if the two spent the whole first stage of their relationship doing everything they could to deny what was taking place between them, the couple is finally coming out of hiding.
In an interview with Filmfare, Arjun has spilled the beans on his relationship with Malaika and how the two eventually felt comfortable in coming out in the open about their equation.
"We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There's a certain understanding the media has... they've been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable," Arjun said.
The actor said he appreciated the way media respected their personal space and did not purposely irked them by writing or asking anything and everything.
He added, "Where the paps are concerned, we give them photos when walking in and out of a place. It is normal. We talk to them. There's a certain ease. I told them don't sit under the house just because it looks like we're hiding, when we're not. Let it be natural. Let it be normal. I don't want my neighbours being disturbed, I don't want her neighbours being disturbed. We're not doing anything wrong. I don't want that story being conveyed that we're still hiding, when we're not. They understood that."
When asked if he was getting married anytime soon, Arjun said, "I still have time. If I've not hidden my relationship, why will I hide my marriage?"
Malaika and Arjun were first linked two years back. They continued to step out together in and around Mumbai on multiple occasions since then.
In fact, rumours have been rife over recent weeks that a wedding is on the cards for the rumoured couple. But Arjun denied all such speculations, saying he would let the world know whenever he ties the knot.
Malaika announced her separation from ex-husband Arbaaz Khan in March 2016. They were granted divorce by the Bandra family court in May 2017. They have one son together.
Meanwhile, Arbaaz has confirmed that he is dating Italian model Giorgia Andriani, but wants to take this relationship further without any rush.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Even if the two spent the whole first stage of their relationship doing everything they could to deny what was taking place between them, the couple is finally coming out of hiding.
In an interview with Filmfare, Arjun has spilled the beans on his relationship with Malaika and how the two eventually felt comfortable in coming out in the open about their equation.
"We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There's a certain understanding the media has... they've been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable," Arjun said.
The actor said he appreciated the way media respected their personal space and did not purposely irked them by writing or asking anything and everything.
He added, "Where the paps are concerned, we give them photos when walking in and out of a place. It is normal. We talk to them. There's a certain ease. I told them don't sit under the house just because it looks like we're hiding, when we're not. Let it be natural. Let it be normal. I don't want my neighbours being disturbed, I don't want her neighbours being disturbed. We're not doing anything wrong. I don't want that story being conveyed that we're still hiding, when we're not. They understood that."
When asked if he was getting married anytime soon, Arjun said, "I still have time. If I've not hidden my relationship, why will I hide my marriage?"
Malaika and Arjun were first linked two years back. They continued to step out together in and around Mumbai on multiple occasions since then.
In fact, rumours have been rife over recent weeks that a wedding is on the cards for the rumoured couple. But Arjun denied all such speculations, saying he would let the world know whenever he ties the knot.
Malaika announced her separation from ex-husband Arbaaz Khan in March 2016. They were granted divorce by the Bandra family court in May 2017. They have one son together.
Meanwhile, Arbaaz has confirmed that he is dating Italian model Giorgia Andriani, but wants to take this relationship further without any rush.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- #JCBKiKhudayi: Why People Are Digging Up Videos of JCB Excavator To Make Memes
- 'What is JCB Ki Khudai Meme?' Indians Turn to Google To Dig Up Answers
- Deepika Padukone Says Designer Sabyasachi was the First Person to Know About Her Wedding
- Kit Harrington's First Reaction to Jon Snow Killing Daenerys on 'GoT' is Too Pure
- Tom Holland Has Taken It Upon Himself to Give Out Spider-Man Far From Home Spoilers, Latest One is Huge
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results