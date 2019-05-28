Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Arjun Kapoor Confirms Dating Malaika, Says 'We've Come Out As We Feel Media Has Given Us Dignity'

Malaika and Arjun were first linked two years back. They continued to step out together in and around Mumbai on multiple occasions since then.

News18.com

Updated:May 28, 2019, 11:57 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Arjun Kapoor Confirms Dating Malaika, Says 'We've Come Out As We Feel Media Has Given Us Dignity'
Image credits: Viral Bhayani
Loading...
Recently, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora turned up at India's Most Wanted screening together. Even before the previously meticulously private couple posed up for a picture, Arjun looped one arm around Malaika's waist, making it official with the Bollywood diva.

Even if the two spent the whole first stage of their relationship doing everything they could to deny what was taking place between them, the couple is finally coming out of hiding.

In an interview with Filmfare, Arjun has spilled the beans on his relationship with Malaika and how the two eventually felt comfortable in coming out in the open about their equation.

"We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There's a certain understanding the media has... they've been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable," Arjun said.

The actor said he appreciated the way media respected their personal space and did not purposely irked them by writing or asking anything and everything.

He added, "Where the paps are concerned, we give them photos when walking in and out of a place. It is normal. We talk to them. There's a certain ease. I told them don't sit under the house just because it looks like we're hiding, when we're not. Let it be natural. Let it be normal. I don't want my neighbours being disturbed, I don't want her neighbours being disturbed. We're not doing anything wrong. I don't want that story being conveyed that we're still hiding, when we're not. They understood that."

When asked if he was getting married anytime soon, Arjun said, "I still have time. If I've not hidden my relationship, why will I hide my marriage?"

Malaika and Arjun were first linked two years back. They continued to step out together in and around Mumbai on multiple occasions since then.

In fact, rumours have been rife over recent weeks that a wedding is on the cards for the rumoured couple. But Arjun denied all such speculations, saying he would let the world know whenever he ties the knot.

Malaika announced her separation from ex-husband Arbaaz Khan in March 2016. They were granted divorce by the Bandra family court in May 2017. They have one son together.

Meanwhile, Arbaaz has confirmed that he is dating Italian model Giorgia Andriani, but wants to take this relationship further without any rush.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram