Arjun Kapoor Confirms He, Malaika Arora Will Appear In Koffee With Karan 7? See His Cryptic Message

Arjun Kapoor seemingly reacted to rumours about his appearance on Koffee With Karan 7. It was rumoured that Arjun and Malaika could make their first joint appearance on the show this season. While no confirmation was made, Arjun was recently asked during an Instagram AMA if he would be returning for another round of Koffee.

The actor first hinted that he might not appear but soon followed it up with another post teasing his appearance. “Koffee With Karan new season are you there?" the fan asked. “The Dr recently asked me to stay off coffee for a bit… (winking smiley)," Arjun replied. “But hey who says I listen to the doctor every time," he added.

Previously, a source told IndiaToday.in, “The guest list for the season is still being updated and only 5-6 pairs have been confirmed so far. Talks are on with many to check for their availability and dates. Discussions are on with the lovebirds in town. The two (Arjun and Malaika) have not given their nod."

Karan confirmed that he is returning with Koffee With Karan 7 but with on OTT. “Koffee with Karan will not be returning…on TV! Because every great story needs a good twist, I’m delighted to announce that Season 7 of Koffee With Karan will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar,” he revealed.

It is yet to be known who all will feature on Karan’s show but reports suggest that the first episode is being shot with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, who will soon be seen in Karan’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Speculations are doing the rounds that the new season could also likely feature Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar. While Karan is yet to reveal the guest list, he did confirm that he has begun filming for it.

