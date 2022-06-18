CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#Agnipath#BoardExamResult#Coronavirus
Home » News » Movies » Arjun Kapoor Dances With Anshula On JugJugg Jeeyo Song; Sanjay Kapoor Compares Him To 'Anil Chachu'
1-MIN READ

Arjun Kapoor Dances With Anshula On JugJugg Jeeyo Song; Sanjay Kapoor Compares Him To 'Anil Chachu'

Arjun Kapoor Grooves To JugJugg Jeeyo's Song With Sister Anshula

Arjun Kapoor Grooves To JugJugg Jeeyo's Song With Sister Anshula

Arjun Kapoor takes part in the Nach Punjaabban dance challenge along with his sister Anshula Kapoor. Watch!

Entertainment Bureau

JugJugg Jeeyo is all set to hit theatres on June 24 but even before its release, everyone is already enjoying the film’s songs. Social media is filled with netizens and celebrities performing the hook step of Nach Punjaabban. From Vicky Kaushal to Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt among others, several Bollywood stars have so far shared videos of themselves grooving to the popular track. Recent on the list is Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula.

On Saturday, Arjun Kapoor took to his official Instagram account and shared a video in which he was seen taking part in the Nach Punjaabban challenge. The actor was seen tapping his feet with his sister Anshula Kapoor. He wore a beige shirt and paired it with black trousers. Arjun also wore super-cool goggles and added swag to her look. On the other hand, his sister wore a blue top along with pink trousers. Towards the end of the clip, Arjun was spotted aping his ‘chachu’ Anil Kapoor’s look. Dropping the video, Arjun mentioned in the caption that the video is especially for Varun Dhawan.

Family, friends and fans were quick to react to Arjun and Anshula’s video. While Anil Kapoor wrote a red heart emoji, Varun Dhawan also commented, ‘Epicnesssss’. “You’re behaving like Anil chachu come right in front of the camera 🎥 😂😂 poor Anshula,” Sanjay Kapoor commented.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags
first published:June 18, 2022, 19:48 IST