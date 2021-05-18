Arjun Kapoor Dedicates ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ to His Grandmothers

Actor Arjun Kapoor shared a note in his latest Instagram post where he talked about how his films have made him tap into his beautiful childhood memories and life experiences. Arjun mentioned in the post that Ki & Ka and Sardar Ka Grandson are two of his most favourite films as Ki & Ka was for his mother while Sardar Ka Grandson is for his grandmothers. In the note, which was captioned “For Family,” the actor hoped to make his grandmothers proud. He wrote, “I’m happy that through this film I have lived a bit of their lives and I hope that I have done all four of them proud.” Arjun also spoke of how he has re-lived various phases, emotions, and memories on the sets of this movie.

Speaking of the character Sardar, which is being played by Neena Gupta, Arjun said that it is very similar to his maternal grandmother. “She was actually a riot and I could see her in Sardar,” the actor said.

Calling debutant director Kaashvie Nair “sensitive” and “extremely mature,” Arjun thanked her from the bottom of his heart for casting him in the movie and granting him a film that he will cherish forever. He highlighted how the story’s uncanny similarity with his grandparents’ lives got him deeply connected with the movie.

This is the first time, Kaashvie Nair is working with Arjun and Sardar Ka Grandson is her first feature film which she has both written and directed.While concluding his note, the 34-year-old actor wished that his fans will also be entertained by this movie which is "simple" and has "a big heart."

The film which also stars Rakul Preet Singh, John Abraham, and Aditi Rao Hydari is currently streaming on Netflix.

Meanwhile, the actor’s upcoming films include adventure-horror-comedy Bhoot Police, Mohit Suri-directed action-thriller Ek Villain Returns and the remake of Tamil comedy Comali.

