Arjun Kapoor Dedicates Sweet Birthday Wish To Chachu Sanjay Kapoor, Thanks Him 'Being There Always'

Sanjay Kapoor celebrated his 60th birthday on October 17. As wishes poured in from him for the actor, it was a heartfelt post from his nephew and actor Arjun Kapoor that drew all the attention. Arjun shared a video message for his “chachu” on his Instagram post. The actor poured his heart out to let his uncle know how much he meant to him. The video speaks volumes about the kind of bond that Arjun shares with his uncle, Sanjay Kapoor.

The video starts with Arjun wishing Sanjay and apologising to him for missing out on his 60thbirthday celebrations. Following this, one can hear Arjun expressing how much Sanjay has mattered to him all these years. “You are somebody who has been my friend, you have made have my first drink and made me go out and party, basically all the bad things,” he humorously mentioned. Arjun also talked about how his uncle has always been there for him through thick and thin. “You have been my company along the way when I faced a tough time as a child with my personal life,” he added.

After thanking Sanjay, the actor concluded the video by promising to surprise him once he returns to Mumbai. “Happy birthday Sanjay Chachu Thank you for introducing me to the “cool” side of the Kapoors. 60 has never looked better. Love you 3000 Sanjay Kapoor! PS – Thank you for always making sure I was okay, being there and taking care of me,” read the caption.

Check the video here:

Anil Kapoor also posted multiple throwback pictures to wish his brother on the special day. He also wrote an adorable note to let him know how much he admires him for his spirit, humour, undying attitude and the way he looks after everyone he cares about.

Take a look:

Sanjay Kapoor celebrated his 60th birthday with a big bash in Dubai.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here