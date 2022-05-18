Arjun Kapoor Drops Cryptic Post Amid Marriage Rumours With Malaika Arora: 'Everyone Seems To Know...'

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of Bollywood’s most talked-about couples. They are often spotted together but fans are now eager to know if the two actors will tie the knot soon. Recent reports claimed that Arjun and Malaika have decided to tie the knot by the end of this year. However, the former seems to have reacted to the same in his recent Instagram post.

On Wednesday, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram stories and dropped a cryptic note where he talked about how others seem to know more about his life than he does. “Love how everyone seems to know more about my life than I do,” he wrote.

Interestingly, this comes days after a report in BollywoodLife.com suggested that Arjun and Malaika will get married this year. “Arjun and Malaika are madly and deeply in love with each other. Their love is something that made us believe in true love all over again. And now they have decided to take one step ahead in their relationship by getting married. The couple will most do a winter wedding in Mumbai. Malaika and Arjun both love winter weather and so they have decided to finalise the date in November or December and do an intimate wedding among friends and family,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

The report further claimed that Arjun and Malaika will have an intimate wedding ceremony with only close friends and family members in attendance. “They believe in simplicity and so they are going to host a wedding party after they register their wedding. The party will be hosted only by very close members of the industry and family members. The members will include the entire Kapoor family and Malaika’s parents, while Kareena Kapoor Khan who is extremely close to the couple is definitely on the guest list,” the source added.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating each other for a while now. They made their relationship official in 2019.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Ek Villain Returns. The film is directed by Mohit Sure and also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles. The film will hit theatres on July 8, 2022. Apart from this, if reports are to be believed, the actor has teamed up with director Mudassar Aziz for a light-hearted comedy film that will be produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani.

