Arjun Kapoor Engages in Fun Banter with Ek Villain Co-Star Tara Sutaria Over Who's Cooler; See Post

Celebs nowadays, to dominate social media, follow the mantra of quirky captions. Wondering what are we talking about? Actress Tara Sutaria, who was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns, posted a set of photos of herself on Instagram on Sunday. She wore a sophisticated handcrafted deep-v-neck bralette top with a colourful matching shrug and ribbed denim shorts to achieve a true bohemian look. In order to complete her outfit, she chose boots.

The actress' fans and colleagues flooded the comment section as soon as the photos were posted. In the caption, Tara Sutaria hilariously wrote: “Me trying to be cool (lasted about 5 seconds).” Reacting to her pictures, her Ek Villain 2 co-star and actor Arjun Kapoor commented: “You became cool only after I entered this shoot mate.” His comment soon prompted an ROFL banter in the comments section. Tara replied to Arjun, “Oh please we both know I’ve taught you everything you know mate.”

Tara had previously posted pictures with Arjun from the promotional diaries of Ek Villain Returns.

She also penned a heartfelt note for him that read: “This is us! You will often find us hungry, pinching each other’s cheeks, hungry again, telling terrible jokes (and laughing hysterically) making up ghastly nick names for each other… and then arguing because we need more food/a nap… Arjun, how are we like this!”

Tara is currently basking in the success of her most recent movie Ek Villain Returns. The action thriller film, directed by Mohit Suri, starred Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Disha Patani in the lead roles.

In addition, Tara Sutaria will next be seen in Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's suspenseful thriller Apurva, which will be co-produced by Murad Khetani and Bikram Duggal and directed by Bhat.

