Arjun Kapoor Falls Ill Ahead of IIFA Performance
Actor Arjun Kapoor, scheduled to perform at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards gala in Bangkok on Sunday, says he is not well but will try to be ready for his performance on stage.
Image: Yogen Shah
Actor Arjun Kapoor, scheduled to perform at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards gala in Bangkok on Sunday, says he is not well but will try to be ready for his performance on stage.
"I hate being sick... It is such a dilemma sometimes -- do you medicate yourself and work through the sickness or rest it out and lose out on work and your time? Anyway I guess have to rest it out and recover in time for IIFA and nail it on stage there," tweeted Arjun on Thursday.
The three-day gala will witness the presence of some of Hindi filmdom's iconic stars and new actors on the red carpet, in the audience and on stage.
Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol and Nushrat Bharucha are among those in the performers' line-up.
Veteran actress Rekha will be performing live on stage after 20 years.
