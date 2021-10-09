Arjun Kapoor Fan Pens Heartfelt Letter Thanking Actor for Being Vocal About His Obesity Battle

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has emerged victorious twice in his battle against obesity. Recently, he had candidly opened up about how he has worked doubly hard to achieve a magnificent physical transformation that has become the talk of the town. Arjun calls himself a “work in progress" due to his resilience to win over his health and it looks like a fan, who is also struggling with obesity, has got inspired reading about his life. A fan, who goes by the name of Sakshi, wrote a handwritten letter thanking the actor for sharing his fitness journey.

Sakshi wrote, “I wanted to thank you for being so open about how you have battling obesity. As someone who has followed your career and life, I find your battle with obesity and how you have triumphed over it … not once, but twice, incredible. It shows your will power and how strong you are mentally. It is inspiring for a girl like me, who has been facing the same issues for some years now.”

She added, “Your journey has told me that being fit is like being in a marathon and it is not a sprint! I have tried to understand your diet (thank you for sharing the healthy meals you are eating) and have finally gone to a doctor to understand what I should do to take care of myself. I guess, like you, I am a work in progress…”

The fan has requested Arjun to continue sharing truths about his fitness and health. She wrote, “Please keep sharing your journey forward as it really motivates me. I know it sounds weird, but thank you for being a motivation even without knowing it!”

Arjun uploaded this endearing letter on his social media and thanked Sakshi for also inspiring him. He wrote, “Your journey inspires me. We are always work in progress. We have the power to change!”

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Bhoot Police.

