Arjun Kapoor Finds Ranveer Singh's 'Naamshakal' in Jaipur, See Hilarious Video

Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh's camaraderie keeps making the headlines time and again. From appearing in Gunday together and hosting several award shows, the two actors often manage to create epic moments on and off-screen. Arjun Kapoor recently found his friend's namesake in Jaipur, and needless to say, he captured the moment on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun posted a funny video where he interacted with a cab driver whose name is Ranveer Singh. Arjun was heard saying that if Ranveer AKA 'Baba' wasn't there with him, at least there was someone with the same name in Jaipur. It is very sweet how these friends keep giving each other shout-outs, despite their busy schedules.

Check out the adorable video below:

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Panipat: The Great Betrayal, also starring Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the period drama will release on December 6, 2019.

Ranveer, on the other hand, will be seen in Kabir Khan's '83. The film will be based on India's historic 1983 win at the cricket World Cup. Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of Kapil Dev in the film. It will release on April 10th. He has also signed Karan Johar's Takht which will be a multi-starrer magnum-opus also featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.