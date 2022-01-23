Arjun Kapoor Gets a Compliment From Girlfriend Malaika Arora for His Latest Instagram Pic: Handsome Much

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are Bollywood’s much-loved couple, and the two are very vocal about expressing their love for each other publicly despite all the trolling and negativity. Recently, the B’Town hunk dropped a picture on Instagram which left his girlfriend Malaika all impressed. In the photo, he can be seen donning a black sweatshirt accessorised with a pair of shades. He captioned the dapper photo as, “Ok so the song & image have no connection whatsoever… I’m just a filmy keeda who loves his 90s retro vibe…Yup the song is from 1996 that’s 25 years ago… feel old yet ???"

Malaika took to the comment section to praise him and wrote, “Handsome much."

Take a look at it:

Recently, rumours were doing the round that Arjun and Malaika are going to part ways. For the uninitiated, a report in BollywoodLife.com suggested that Malaika did not step out of her house in more than six days and Arjun hadn’t visited her once. However, soon after these rumours surfaced, the 2 States actor took to social media to put an end to it by sharing a picture with Malaika. Uploading a monochromatic picture of them, he had written, “Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all 😎❤️✌️"

The couple has been shattering stereotypes ever since they got together four years ago. Arjun recently spoke to Masala.com and shut all the trolls hitting at the 12-year age gap between the couple. The actor said that they do not even look at 90 per cent of the comments and that the trolling is all fake. “Those same people will be dying to take a selfie with me when they meet me, so you cannot believe that narrative,” he said. He added that as long as his work is being given recognition, “the rest is all just a lot of noise.”

