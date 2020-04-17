Arjun Kapoor Gets Candid About Malaika Arora: She Has the Maturity That I Need Sometimes

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, like his other film industry peers, is bearing the brunt of the coronavirus spread and the lockdown that has been put in place by the Indian authorities. His upcoming feature Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra delayed its release as theatres shut down and his yet untitled family-comedy feature with Rakul Preet Singh and Neena Gupta had to stop production amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The actor was part of a live Insta conversation recently where he opened up about what he is up to during the lockdown, how things look for the Hindi film industry and cinema business going forward and his lady love Malaika Arora.

On being questioned by a fan about when he will get married to Malaika, Arjun said, "Not planned and not thought about it but like I always say, I will not hide it."

About the one thing he likes most about Malaika, Arjun said, "It is difficult to sum up when you love someone to say that one particular thing you like. I feel she really gets me and she is very patient with me. I am not the easiest and simplest person to be with. I am a certain way and her patience with me really matters. She has the maturity that sometimes I need. She is older than me and that accounts for being able to have a sense of calm and maturity that you need when you are around someone like me who can tend to be a little impatient and emotional sometimes."

Arjun further added that Malaika has been busy with yoga and cooking but misses meeting her family during quarantine.

Follow @News18Movies for more