Arjun Kapoor Goes Trolling Again, Ranveer Singh is His Latest Victim
Arjun Kapoor poked fun at Ranveer's latest wacky oufit, calling him a "Narangi Mausambi Wala"
Image: Ranveer singh and Arjun Kapoor/Instagram
Arjun Kapoor isn’t someone who would hold back from taking jibes at other people. Especially if they earn him a laugh or two, publicly. The latest in line to suffer at the actor’s quirky sense of humour is his friend and Gunday co-star Ranveer Singh.
Ranveer is known for his peculiar choice in clothing. He, however, has grace, which compensates for his unusual look, at times. Recently, Ranveer appeared all hopeful and yellow, dressed in a multi-printed casual T-shirt, trousers and long jacket. Comments praising the Simmba actor started pouring in.
One comment that was not particularly flattering managed to get the photo-sharing community LOL-ing. Arjun saw it fit to label Ranveer a “Narangi Mausambi Wala.”
This is not the first time that he has taken a dig at a fellow celebrity. Earlier, Sonam Kapoor posted a picture in which the Neerja actress could be seen wearing an oversized brown blazer. Arjun reacted to the photograph by asking for his suit back. He wrote on Sonam’s account: “I want my suit back.”
In recent times, Arjun has also trolled Thugs of Hindostan actress Katrina Kaif. When Katrina had just uploaded a slo-mo video of dust seemingly coming out of her hair, Arjun commented on the video: “U got dandruff Katrina.” Then while Katrina uploaded another pic, he wrote: "And now ur ALL CLEAR !!! Good job Katrina...”
It remains to be seen how Ranveer reacts to Arjun trolling him. We can expect a fitting reply from Ranveer once the Gully Boy actor returns from the Berlin International Film Festival. Can we Baba?
