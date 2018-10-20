English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arjun Kapoor's Grandmother Feels Parineeti is the Perfect Bride for Him; Actress Responds
Parineeti and Arjun had made their Bollywood debuts together with Yash Raj Films' Ishaqzaade.
Image Courtesy: Parineeti Chopra/ Instagram
Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's crackling chemistry in Ishaqzaade got people talking, back in 2012. Six years later, the duo has once again come together, for Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Namaste England, which released this Thursday.
Interestingly, it's not just their fans who are fond of their chemistry. Turns out, both their families enjoy watching them together on screen. Last month in an interview with Bombay Times, Arjun revealed that his grandmother, Nirmal Kapoor, liked his on-screen chemistry with Parineeti in Namaste England's trailer, so much so that she thought the Golmaal Again star would be the perfect bride for him.
When BollywoodLife asked Parineeti about the same, the actress said, "It’s a very sweet thing his dadi said. And that is just because she felt that we looked good together. Or the chemistry or the love story was very believable. And both of us also, the love for each other and the friendship is really honest. To find an honest friend, I just value that too much. I just value him too much. So, when that translates on-screen and the fact that our families are able to forget that both of us are actors and they genuinely believe that ‘both of them look like they are in a love story’, that’s a very positive compliment."
When Arjun was earlier quizzed about his marriage plans, he had said, "I believe in the institution of marriage. I will share the news with you all when it happens." He had also added that he wanted his sisters to get married first.
"Recently, there were two marriages in the family. Let my sister Anshula get married, then there is Rhea and Janhvi and Khushi. There is time for me."
Parineeti and Arjun had made their Bollywood debuts together with Yash Raj Films' Ishaqzaade.
