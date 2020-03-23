Arjun Kapoor has Found a Cool Three-Step Way to Greet People During Social Distancing

Safety is the utmost priority in the days of quarantine and social distancing. Health experts worldwide have repeatedly stressed on avoiding touching as it spreads the novel coronavirus. Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has devised his own style of meeting and greeting people as we fight COVID-19.

In a recent video uploaded by Arjun on Instagram, he has shared a new way of greeting that does not require touching and is absolutely safe for all. Arjun posted his recommendation in three distinct steps to his 10 million followers on Instagram.

The text on the video reads, "The new Meet & Greet. 1) look at em 2) chin what up em 3) namaste em."

Like several celebrities across the world, Arjun is practicing social distancing for a while now. He recently engaged in a video call with Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan. In a post, we saw the three actors bond digitally during self-isolation.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan also stepped in to share a piece of advice on how to greet others when avoiding touch. Salman explained that Namaste is Indian culture and we can get back to hugging and shaking hands once the deadly epidemic ends.

Here's the post:

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor's upcoming black comedy, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, also starring Parineeti Chopra, has been shelved till there is an announcement of a new release date.

Follow @News18Movies for more