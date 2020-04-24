MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Arjun Kapoor Has Literally Become 'Corny', Asks 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun'

Arjun Kapoor Has Literally Become 'Corny', Asks 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun'

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram Stories, where he shared a video of himself transformed into corn by using a filter.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 9:15 AM IST
Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has literally become "corny".

Arjun took to Instagram Stories, where he shared a video where he uses the filter of a corn. In this way in the clip, he has transformed himself into a corn!

He says: "I just wanted to ask all of you all that 'hum aapke hain koun...!"

Arjun captioned the video: "Jaawaab do!"

Arjun kapoor turns corny.

Recently, Arjun shared a throwback photograph with the Hollywood star Will Smith.

Arjun took to Instagram to share the photograph, which was taken somewhere in the 2000s. In the image he is seen posing with Smith and designer Kunal Rawal. While Smith is seen smiling, Arjun looks a tad serious. He sports a striped white shirt, rectangular spectacles and gelled air.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's film "Panipat", which released in December 2019. He will next be seen in "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar".

