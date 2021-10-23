Arjun Kapoor Has Most Romantic Birthday Wish for Malaika Arora; Kareena Kapoor Leaves ROFL Comment

Birthday wishes are pouring in for Malaika Arora, who turned 48 today. Arjun Kapoor is among the many who shared a heartwarming post for his ladylove on social media. Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now and they frequently share romantic pictures with each other on social media.

Taking to his Instagram account, Arjun shared a romantic picture with Malaika. In the photo, Malaika can be seen giving a peck on Arjun’s forehead. “On this day or any other, all I want is to make you smile… May this year you smile the mostest," Arjun captioned the photo. But it was Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ROFL comment on the post that grabbed everyone’s attention. Kareena was quick to like the photo and commented, “I want photo credit Arjun Kapoor Ji."

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora send the Internet into a tizzy every time they make an appearance together or post photos with each other on social media. They made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun’s 34th birthday in 2019 when Malaika had posted a romantic photo of the couple on her account.

Malaika Arora was previously married to film producer and actor Arbaaz Khan. They were married for 19 years and got divorced in 2017. They are parents to 18-year-old Arhaan. Arjun Kapoor often accompanies Malaika Arora to family get-togethers at her mother Joyce Arora’s residence. Earlier this year, the couple celebrated Easter together with Malaika’s family.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Arjun Kapoor opened up about dating Malaika. “I don’t try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there… And I’ve been in that situation where I’ve seen things pan out publicly and it’s not always very nice, because there are kids affected," the actor said.

