Arjun Kapoor Has Special Message For Those Trolling Him: 'To Everyone Who Hated Me, I Say...'

Arjun Kapoor is sending out a crystal clear message to his haters. The actor has often been trolled for his looks on social media. Even last month, despite his transformation, a troll attacked Arjun claiming that he would never have a great physique regardless of his hard work. At the time, Arjun had shut the troll down with a strong message.

Now, the Ek Villain 2 star has expressed his gratitude towards his haters. Speaking with ANI, the actor credited them for helping him evolve and work harder. He added that he channelled the energy into his transformation.

“It has not been easy but the journey seems sweeter today after seeing all the lovely reactions. I understand that everyone criticised me at one time. They didn’t know what I was going through. I didn’t reveal too. But their feedback motivated me to bounce back. So, to everyone who trolled me, who criticised me, who hated me, I say thank you. The energy you gave me, I used it to transform myself. I will always be a work in progress and I’m proud that I will keep at it and keep coming back for more,” he said.

Arjun has been in the best of his spirits lately. The actor recently celebrated his birthday with Malaika Arora in Paris. The couple was often sharing pictures from the trip on social media, hinting that they had a ball during the holiday.

Following his return, Arjun joined Tara Sutaria, John Abraham and Disha Patani to launch the trailer of Ek Villain Returns. Speaking about the film, Arjun told the press, “Action is my absolute favourite genre! The script of Ek Villain Returns has easily been one of the most powerful and gripping action thrillers that I have come across and Mohit Suri has brought it alive on canvas in an even bigger way! A lot of hard work has gone into this film and we hope you enjoy it!”

