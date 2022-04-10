Arjun Kapoor Has THIS Sweet Message For Sister Anshula on Siblings Day: ‘We Always Got Each Other...’

The world is celebrating Siblings Day today. This occasion marks the celebration of the wonderful relationship between sisters and brothers. And to make the day special for his sister, Arjun Kapoor took a stroll down the memory lane and dug out a throwback picture with his sister Anshula Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, the Ishaqzaade star shared an all-smiles photo of him and Anshula from their younger days. In the picture, we see Anshula dressed in a blue knee-length dress as she smilingly poses for the lens along with her brother. Arjun looked dapper as he slipped into a blue denim and black shirt. The Panipat actor is seen smiling ear to ear as he keeps his hand on sister’s shoulder. The memorable picture is a testimony to the sweet bond the brother-sister duo share.

Taking to the captions, Arjun wrote, “Good bad ugly…We always got each other… #SiblingsDay #ThrowBack.”

Soon after the post hit the photo-sharing-platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they extended greetings on Siblings Day and also dropped heart emoticons in awe of the two.

Advertisement

While one fan wrote, “Happy sibling day❤️,”another chimed in writing, “Love it 🔥😍 🔥😍.”

Earlier in the day, Sara Ali Khan too sent greetings on Siblings Day to her fans by sharing a quirky video on Instagram. The Love Aaj Kal actress treated her fans to a fun video featuring her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan whom she fondly calls ‘Iggy’and mom Amrita Singh as she smilingly calls their meaningless conversations ‘demanding nuisance’.

The video starts with Sara and Ibrahim sitting on their chairs and getting their hair done. Sara asks Ibrahim, “Iggy do you think we are similar?” He replies, “No. You?” Sara smiles but Amrita replies to his question and says, “Both are nuisances, demanding nuisances."

As the video progresses, Sara asks Ibrahim, “What are you drinking?" he says, “Caramel Frappuccino. Not gluten-free, definitely not healthy but definitely yummy. And you?" Sara replies with a straight face, “I am having a black coffee, with ice, no sugar but coffee." Later, Sara can be seen complaining that Ibrahim takes time to get ready and that she is a better singer than him. In the last part of the video, Sara can be heard singing Pakeezah’s song Chalo Dildar Chalo Chand Ke Paar Chalo, Ibrahim says that her singing was “pathetic” and he would give her zero out of ten.

Coming back to Arjun, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be seen opposite actor Bhumi Pednekar Kapoor in the suspense drama The Lady Killer. The film will be directed by Ajay Bahl and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh. The Lady Killer is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Karma Media & Entertainment.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.