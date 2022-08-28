Arjun Kapoor Holds Malaika Arora Close, Protects Her From Paparazzi Post Kunal Rawal's Wedding | Video

It seems like Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding festivities have officially wrapped as Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted leaving the wedding venue on Sunday. For the unversed, Kunal and Aprita tied the knot on Sunday evening at the Taj Hotel in South Mumbai. From Arjun and Malaika to Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput and Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, several Bollywood stars were seen attending the wedding ceremony.

On Sunday evening, after the ceremony ended, the paparazzi spotted Arjun and Malaika jumping into their car and leaving the venue. However, during the moments, fans got a glimpse of what a protective boyfriend Arjun is. In the video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Arjun was seen holding on to Malaika’s hand while they were leaving the hotel. Keeping her close, Arjun ensured she felt safe and helped her board the car carefully.

Malaika had worn a gorgeous white saree for the wedding ceremony. However, the Chaiyaa Chaiyaa star changed into a golden ensemble after the ceremony. Arjun was seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama.

Earlier in the day, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Anushla Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor were seen making their way to the wedding.

Kunal and Arpita kicked off their wedding celebrations on Friday with a mega bash which was a star-studded event. From Varun Dhawan ,and Natasha Dalal to Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor, several stars attended the bash.

Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a while now. Although they’ve been subjected to dating rumours from time to time, Arjun told Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan 7 that the couple is not thinking about wedding yet.

“I wanted to focus on my career. I would like to see where I am going. I am a very realistic person, it is not like I need to hide anything. I am not sitting here and being coy. I would really like to be, professionally, a little more stable. And I am not talking financially, I am talking about emotionally. I would like to do work that makes me happy. Because if I am happy, I can make my partner happy. And I feel a lot of my happiness comes from my work,” he shared.

