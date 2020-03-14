Arjun Kapoor Holds Malaika Arora's Hand as They Exit Birthday Bash Together in Mumbai

Lovers Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor again had their strong bond on display when the duo exited a birthday party hand in hand on Friday, March 13. Other than being snapped hanging out together in Mumbai and abroad, the couple is also often seen attending Bollywood parties together.







The duo was captured leaving Malaika's good friend Bunty Sajdeh's birthday celebration. While the Panipat actor was seen wearing blue jeans under grey tee, the reality show judge was sporting a black jacket, trouser, high heels and purse look, contrasted with a white top.

After the party wrapped up, Arjun was seen to be leading his ladylove out to their car, playing the role of a perfect protective boyfriend.

Here are some other insiders, who were present for the house party. Celebs such as Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Yuvraj Singh and Chunky Pandey were snapped attending the bash.





Malaika is currently seen on TV as the judge of a dance reality show, India's Best Dancer, alongwith choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis. Arjun, on the other hand, was last seen in Panipat, which received a mild response from the audience. He will be next seen in Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar opposite Parineeti Chopra, which garnered praises for its recently-released trailer.