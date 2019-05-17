Take the pledge to vote

Arjun Kapoor Hosts Special Screening of India's Most Wanted for Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora attended a special screening of actor Arjun Kapoor's "India's Most Wanted" along with his friends and family members, including his cousin Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

Updated:May 17, 2019, 3:38 PM IST
Malaika Arora attended a special screening of actor Arjun Kapoor's "India's Most Wanted" along with his friends and family members, including his cousin Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.
While Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika have managed to stay mum about their relationship status, there have been hints big enough for people to know that they are indeed a thing. Recently, Malaika Arora attended a special screening of actor Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted along with his friends and family members, including his cousin Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

There has been speculation about Malaika and Sonam's cold vibes. Arjun was happy to have his close ones watch his forthcoming film, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, on Thursday.

Boney Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Antara Motiwala, Myra Karn, Javed Akhtar, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Malavika Mohanan attended the screening.
India's Most Wanted is about tracking a terrorist in a secret mission and arresting him without using bullets. The film will release on May 24.

Arjun's uncle Sanjay said, "I have loved all the movies of the director (Raj Kumar Gupta) and obviously Arjun (Kapoor) is there, so I am looking forward to the film. I think Raj Kumar Gupta's last film 'Raid'."

Proud father Boney said, "It's a really good film. Whatever I will say about the film, people will say that I am being partial, but the fact is that it's a really different film and it has been made on a realistic level. It keeps you involved right till the end."



Meanwhile, there have been persistent rumours that Arjun and Malaika are planning to tie the knot this year. However, Arjun dismissed marriage rumours, saying he would let the world know whenever he ties the knot.

Likewise, in an earlier media interaction, putting the rumour mills to rest, Malaika denied the marriage buzz and said, “There is no truth to these silly speculations.”

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

