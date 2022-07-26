Arjun Kapoor: I'm Very Happy Ek Villain Returns, Good Luck Jerry Releasing on Same Day | Exclusive

More than a year after Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (2021), actor Arjun Kapoor is all set to have a big screen release with Ek Villain Returns this Friday. The second instalment of the Ek Villain franchise will see him locking horns with actor John Abraham’s Bhairav.

In an exclusive interview with News18, Arjun tells us that the success of the Ek Villain franchise wasn’t a major selling point for him and adds, “In today’s world, cushion isn’t the only thing you’re looking for. You also have to look at the kind of film you’re trying and aspiring to make. Having said that, we never took it for granted that Ek Villain is a franchise. We were just trying to make sure that this film stands the test of being true to its own identity.”

The actioner will clash with his sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor’s crime comedy Good Luck Jerry, which is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on the same day. Talking about how he isn’t worried about it, he says, “I really liked the trailer of Good Luck Jerry, and I thought she performed her part with a lot of conviction. I’m very happy that our films are releasing on the same day. Hopefully, both the films will do well and we’ll have two reasons to celebrate. But there hasn’t been any real conversation or discussion about it.”

However, the Bhoot Police (2021) actor feels rather relieved that Janhvi is currently shooting with Varun Dhawan for Bawaal, which will keep her pre-release jitters at bay. “I’m in touch with her on WhatsApp. I keep telling her, who better than Varun to be around at this time when she has to come back to India and market her film? I’ve left it on him to teach her all the important and relevant tricks,” he chuckles.

Arjun further reveals that the siblings aren’t the ones to interfere in each other’s work. “It’s very important for me to make people realise that we both are working individually. People assume that we began living together under one roof after we reconciled and we wake up every morning and keep asking each other, ‘Tu kya kar raha hai?’ But that’s not how it is. We’re just like normal people. We’re still figuring out our dynamics all the time,” he concludes.

