Arjun Kapoor Interacts With Mason Mount on the Certified Chelsea

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who is an ardent Chelsea fan, is the official Indian celebrity brand ambassador of the soccer club. He represents the Indian fans of the club as Indian Blues on the world front. Recently, the actor has shared an excerpt from his long interview that he had with Chelsea’s star player Mason Mount.

Sharing the clip, the actor wrote that it was fun interacting with Chelsea’s player of the season as they discussed soccer, cricket, and much more. Arjun was part of the show Certified Chelsea which aired on Star Sports & Hotstar. The monthly show is produced exclusively for Indian Blues where the host interviews members of a supporters’ club. In the short clip shared on Instagram, Arjun asks the English soccer professional about relishing Indian food, his return with long locks and views on the Indian cricket team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Arjun has also hosted a special segment in the chat show titled Out of the Blue before. It was hosted by Ankush Sharma of Superpower Football fame. In the special segment, the actor shared his views on questions from fans of Chelsea FC. It was the first-of-its-kind association by a Premier League football League. Arjun was appointed as the ambassador of the club in the year 2019. It was an initiative to engage the Indian fans closer to the Chelsea players and club.

Arjun who passionately touted for the club felt privileged. In a previous interview with the organisation, he had revealed that he has always celebrated the victories of Chelsea and felt the heartbreaks from the losses. “Chelsea is in a rebuilding phase and as a fan, I’m privileged that I’m getting to spread the word in India through my knowledge of the club and the game,” he said.

He further said being the brand ambassador of Chelsea FC in India is a dream come true and he was thrilled to host the club’s exclusively campaign Out of the Blue.

