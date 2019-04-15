English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arjun Kapoor Intimidates with His Eyes in India's Most Wanted Poster, Teaser Out Tomorrow
Arjun Kapoor revealed the first poster from his upcoming film 'India's Most Wanted' today. The film will release on May 24.
Image: Arjun Kapoor/ Twitter
Arjun Kapoor will seek to set his box office record straight with his upcoming India's Most Wanted. The suspense thriller, which is helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, will release on May 24 and Arjun took to social media to share the first official poster of the film. He also announced that the teaser will drop on Tuesday.
Sharing the poster that shows him in the midst of general public, while he gives an intense look into the camera, Arjun wrote, "I am proud to present to all of you #IndiasMostWanted, an unbelievable story inspired by true events. Teaser out tomorrow." The background reveals that his character is somewhere in the mountains.
After the poster was uploaded on social media, actors and industry colleagues, Abhishek Bachchan, Bunty Walia, Parineeti Chopra, Manoj Bajpayee and others congratulated the actor on the big announcement. Read some of the comments below:
Reacting to the poster, Parineeti wrote, "Face nahi dikh raha. Best." (Face is not visible. Best)
In the film, Arjun plays the role of Prabhat Kapoor, while Amrita Puri is the female lead. Post India's Most Wanted, Gupta has also acquired rights to a film to be based on India's foremost Spy Ravinder Kaushik aka The Black Tiger.
Best wishes @arjunk26 👍👍— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) April 15, 2019
👏👏👏— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 15, 2019
All d best Arjun! Hit it out of the park!— Bunty S Walia (@bunty_walia) April 15, 2019
