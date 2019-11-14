Take the pledge to vote

Arjun Kapoor is a Proud Brother as Anshula Wins Her First Awards, Watch Video

Updated:November 14, 2019, 6:11 PM IST
Arjun Kapoor has time and again proved that he is a doting brother to Anshula. On Wednesday, he posted a video on social media congratulating Anshula over her first award, which was the MOM Woman For Tech, part of the MTV-IWM Digital Award.

In the video, Arjun holds the trophy in his hands and asks Anshula, "How does it feel like winning your first award.. An award that gives you wings."

In response, a laughing Anshula says, "It feels great."

Arjun then continues, "I would like to give a thank you speech on your behalf to MTV. Is that okay?" On this, Anshula replies, "That’s fine. Please go ahead."

Arjun ends the video by saying 'Love You' to her sister.

Arjun shared the video with a long caption which described how he was so proud on her win that ‘Nothing else matters to (him) in the world.’ He also mentioned how the trophy had the word MOM written in it which made it even more special.

Arjun is known to be very close to her sister and is often seen sharing posts and pictures with her.

On the work front, Arjun will be seen in Panipat. The period drama is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and is based on the third battle of Panipat. The movie also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in leading roles, and is slated to release on December 6.

