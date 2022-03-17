Arjun Kapoor Is Beating The Heat In Alibaug and His Shirtless Pics Are a Treat For Fans

It appears that after completing the last leg of the much-anticipated action-thriller Ek Villain 2, handsome hunk Arjun Kapoor is beating the heat in Alibaug. On Thursday, the Ishaqzaade actor treated his fans to glimpses of him chilling in the pool, as he dropped a series of the picture on his official Instagram account. Taking to his social media, Arjun shared three shirtless pictures, in which he can be seen enjoying in the pool.

The shirtless pictures of Arjun have set the internet on fire, as the actor can be seen coming out of the pool after having an amazing swim. While sharing the picture, he wrote in the caption, “Peek A Boo!!!” The Aurangzeb actor’s pictures, in which the actor can be seen handsomely posing for the camera, were acknowledged by several fans and celebrity friends. Film producer Janice Sequeira took to the comment section and wrote, “Drop it like it’s fire”. Actress Snehil Mehra wrote, “Pani mein aag laga di (You have set water on fire)”. Author Robert M. Drake commented, “Let’s go Bro”. Celebrity fitness coach and trainer Shivoham commented, “Ek James Bond wala shot toh banta hai!! (James Bond shot is a must)”.

Check out Arjun Kapoor’s latest post here:

Earlier, Arjun took to the story of his official Instagram account and dropped a shirtless monochrome picture of himself. This is not all! Adding on to his social media PDA, the actor tagged his gorgeous girlfriend Malaika Arora along with a special message for the diva. “Malaika Arora finally managing to see the back of me!!” the actor wrote.

For the unversed, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor made their relationship official on Instagram in 2019. Since then, the two are very active on social media, and never shies away from giving their fans major couple goals. This year on Valentine’s Day, the couple wished each other by dropping cute and mushy pictures together.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Ek Villain 2 which also stars Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur. Earlier today, it was reported that the shooting for the film has already been completed. It is scheduled to release in July this year.

