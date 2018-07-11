English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Arjun Kapoor is in Love, Reveals the Name of His Lady In This Adorable Instagram Post
Arjun, who made an impressive debut in Bollywood with Ishaqzaade, enjoys a sizable fan following, especially among the women in the country.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Arjun Kapoor
Over the years, Arjun Kapoor has gone on to create a solid niche for himself by working on hits like 2 States, Ki & Ka and Mubarakan among others. The actor, who made an impressive debut in Bollywood with Ishaqzaade, enjoys a sizable fan following, especially among the women in the country. But little did his female fans know that Arjun himself was a huge admirer of someone.
Recently, the actor took to his Instagram and shared a picture of Hollywood actor and producer Charlize Theron, revealing that he loves her.
"LOVE THIS WOMAN !!!" Arjun captioned her picture with a heart emoticon on his Instagram story.
Screengrab of Arjun Kapoor's Instagram story
Theron is best known for starring in numerous Hollywood films, such as The Italian Job, Hancock, The Road, Snow White and the Huntsman, Mad Max: Fury Road and The Fate of the Furious.
