Arjun Kapoor is India's Most Wanted Intelligence Officer on Mission
Arjun Kapoor, who has commenced shooting for his 12th movie 'India's Most Wanted', says the starting of a new film is like a mission.
Image: Instagram/ Arjun Kapoor
Actor Arjun Kapoor, who has commenced shooting for his 12th movie India's Most Wanted, says the starting of a new film is like a mission.
Arjun on Saturday tweeted a photograph of the film's clapboard and captioned it: "The start of a new film always feels like a mission and this time it actually is with 'India's Most Wanted'. Happy and excited starting my 12th film! Mark the date May 24, 2019."
The film's director Raj Kumar Gupta shared the same photograph and captioned it: "A mission we are excited to share. India's most wanted is now on floors. Mark your calendar on May 24, 2019 for 'India's Most Wanted'."
Gupta has previously directed films like No One Killed Jessica and Raid.
In India's Most Wanted, Arjun plays an intelligence officer. It will be shot in Nepal and Delhi.
The film will be about finding and arresting a terrorist during a secret mission.
-
