Arjun Kapoor is the Spitting Image of His Mother When He Smiles, See Proof Here
The image was first shared by a fan club and compared Arjun Kapoor's smile with that of his late mother's.
Image Courtesy: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Arjun Kapoor often shares nostalgic Instagram posts for his family. The actor recently posted a picture collage of his with his mother Mona Shourie.
The picture which was first posted on social media by a fan club was later shared by Arjun on his account. In the picture, Arjun compared his smile to that of his mother. In the caption, he wrote, "Same to Same".
View this post on Instagram
Arjun's Mona Shourie passed away in 2012. Reminiscing her death at the turn of the new year as well as the decade, Arjun addressed the loss of his mother in an Instagram post. Talking about his experiences of the decade, he wrote how it had been full of ups and downs while also referring to his mother as his "backbone" to signify her importance in his life. "Lots of ups some downs gained an identity lost my backbone in my Mother & Nani forever. Life is a roller coaster we just gotta ride it."
Earlier in November last year, Arjun shared a handwritten poem of his own that he had written for his mother in 1997. In the caption, he talked about feeling a vacuum after losing his mother and how vulnerable it made him feel.
View this post on Instagram
Found this handwritten poem of mine pardon the handwriting though... I wrote this for Mom when I was 12 years old. It’s maybe my most purest moment as a child where I felt loved & wanted to thank her for the love she gave me. I miss her love, I’m vulnerable every morning without it. I didn’t have a choice but to accept that I wouldn’t have her Love anymore... on most days it feels unfair & it bothers me, it consumes me I feel lost & helpless.... I’m just writing this as a son & nothing more. I wish I could hear her call me Beta one more time... I miss her all the Fucking time & it makes everything seem irrelevant more often than not... I broke 8 years back... now I wake up trying to fix myself every morning smile at life but honestly that vacuum shall never cease to exist. I don’t know why I’m venting but I guess life takes a toll on us because we are human & I confess I am no hero, I am no different it takes a toll on me too... Miss you Mom hope ur happy wherever you are... Love You the mostest...
A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on
On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is currently shooting for a yet untitled film alongside Rakul Preet Singh. His another feature opposite Parineeti Chopra --Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar-- also releases in 2020.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Goals! Cristiano Ronaldo 'Kissing' Paulo Dybala is Breaking the Internet
- Happy Birthday Sushant Singh Rajput: From Kai Po Che to Chhichhore, How Taking Risks Paid off for Him
- After 'Zomato Eats Uber', Confused Foodies Storm Twitter with Spicy Questions and Hot Memes
- Rohit Sharma Hilariously Trolls Yuzvendra 'The Rock' Chahal With Viral Tattoo Meme
- FASTag Recharge Now Made Easier by PhonePe, Google Pay And BHIM: Here is How