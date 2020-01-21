Arjun Kapoor is the Spitting Image of His Mother When He Smiles, See Proof Here

Arjun Kapoor often shares nostalgic Instagram posts for his family. The actor recently posted a picture collage of his with his mother Mona Shourie.

The picture which was first posted on social media by a fan club was later shared by Arjun on his account. In the picture, Arjun compared his smile to that of his mother. In the caption, he wrote, "Same to Same".

View this post on Instagram Same 2 Same 💕 A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Jan 20, 2020 at 12:11am PST

Arjun's Mona Shourie passed away in 2012. Reminiscing her death at the turn of the new year as well as the decade, Arjun addressed the loss of his mother in an Instagram post. Talking about his experiences of the decade, he wrote how it had been full of ups and downs while also referring to his mother as his "backbone" to signify her importance in his life. "Lots of ups some downs gained an identity lost my backbone in my Mother & Nani forever. Life is a roller coaster we just gotta ride it."

Earlier in November last year, Arjun shared a handwritten poem of his own that he had written for his mother in 1997. In the caption, he talked about feeling a vacuum after losing his mother and how vulnerable it made him feel.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is currently shooting for a yet untitled film alongside Rakul Preet Singh. His another feature opposite Parineeti Chopra --Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar-- also releases in 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.