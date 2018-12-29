Arjun, Janhvi and Khushi Come Together to Celebrate Anshula's Birthday in Singapore, See Pics

Something I assumed was an absolute non issue on Koffee with Karan has escalated into @anshulakapoor being abused & I can’t be bothered by protocol anymore. F**k all those trolls who wish harm to my sister. I hope ur mom or sister never have to go thru what u have put us thru... — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 27, 2018

The Kapoor siblings are bonding with each other like never before. Arjun Kapoor along with Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor flew down to Singapore to celebrate Anshula Kapoor's birthday. The brother and sisters were also joined by their father Boney Kapoor.Arjun and Janhvi also took to social media to share special notes for Anshula. While Arjun wrote, "Happy birthday Ansh... ur an extension of me, the best part of me & u always shall be the world to me." Janhvi shared adorable pictures with her sister and captioned them as, "Everyone's most special the reason we feel loved and safe. So thankful I have you to look up to. I love you more than you can imagine, always HBD bro."Recently on Koffee With Karan, Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor graced Karan Johar's couch together. In a particular segment, Karan asked the duo to call up a relative and get them to say, "Hey Karan, what's up," and that whoever does it first would win a point. Janhvi called up Anshula and started explaining to her as to what needs to be done. But Arjun told Anshula not to say the line if she wants him to come back home. In all this chaos, Anshula got confused and didn't say anything and Arjun ended up winning the game.When the episode was aired, Janhvi's fans mercilessly trolled Anshula for not helping the Dhadak star. In fact, during a panel discussion at Facebook's Mumbai office, Janhvi revealed that Anshula even got rape threats over the "silly" thing they did on the talk show."My sister actually just recently got trolled on social media. She did something silly on Koffee with Karan and started getting like rape threats and stuff. And it was just weird to me. As people are faceless on social media, they feel they can have opinions that sometimes cross a moral line. So when I put stuff that's personal up on social media, I do think of that too. I feel protective towards them... what people might say about them or about my equation with them. You tend to be guarded," she said.Later Arjun took to Twitter to slam the trolls for abusing his sister. He tweeted, "Something I assumed was an absolute non-issue on Koffee with Karan has escalated into @anshulakapoor being abused & I can't be bothered by protocol anymore. F**k all those trolls who wish harm to my sister. I hope ur mom or sister never have to go thru what u have put us thru..." (sic)