1-min read

Arjun Kapoor Joins Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar For Birthday Bash; See Pics

Arjun Kapoor throws 33rd birthday bash at his residence for family and friends.

News18.com

Updated:June 28, 2018, 3:45 PM IST
Arjun Kapoor Joins Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar For Birthday Bash; See Pics
Image Credits: Twitter- Shanoo Sharma
Arjun Kapoor celebrated his 33rd birthday on Tuesday at his residence with friends and family. The actor, who returned to Mumbai after performing at the recently-concluded IIFA Awards in Bangkok, was surprised by his fans who reached his residence to throw a party of their own.

Janhvi Kapoor, who is awaiting the release of her grand Bollywood debut Dhadak was among the first to arrive. Sister Anshula Kapoor and cousins, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Mohit Marwah joined them soon.

Other celebs to grace the occasion were close friend Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal and rapper Baadshah.

Arjun was seen blowing out candles to the tune of 'Happy birthday to you' in an Instagram post, which was followed by cutting the cakes.

A post shared by TEAM ARJUN KAPOOR (@teamarjun) on



A post shared by TEAM ARJUN KAPOOR (@teamarjun) on



He was also seen posing with close friend Varun Dhawan to recreate an old photo of the two.


A post shared by TEAM ARJUN KAPOOR (@teamarjun) on



Shanoo Sharma posed with the actor for a selfie and posted it on social media.



Though the party began in the evening, Arjun's birthday gala started much earlier as a group of fans reached his residence with a cake and Arjun warmly welcomed them.



The Mubarakan actor's birthday party was a quiet affair but clearly a memorable one for Arjun with love showered from family and fans alike.

