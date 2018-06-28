English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Arjun Kapoor Joins Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar For Birthday Bash; See Pics
Arjun Kapoor throws 33rd birthday bash at his residence for family and friends.
Image Credits: Twitter- Shanoo Sharma
Arjun Kapoor celebrated his 33rd birthday on Tuesday at his residence with friends and family. The actor, who returned to Mumbai after performing at the recently-concluded IIFA Awards in Bangkok, was surprised by his fans who reached his residence to throw a party of their own.
Janhvi Kapoor, who is awaiting the release of her grand Bollywood debut Dhadak was among the first to arrive. Sister Anshula Kapoor and cousins, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Mohit Marwah joined them soon.
Other celebs to grace the occasion were close friend Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal and rapper Baadshah.
Arjun was seen blowing out candles to the tune of 'Happy birthday to you' in an Instagram post, which was followed by cutting the cakes.
He was also seen posing with close friend Varun Dhawan to recreate an old photo of the two.
Shanoo Sharma posed with the actor for a selfie and posted it on social media.
Though the party began in the evening, Arjun's birthday gala started much earlier as a group of fans reached his residence with a cake and Arjun warmly welcomed them.
The Mubarakan actor's birthday party was a quiet affair but clearly a memorable one for Arjun with love showered from family and fans alike.
Also Watch
Janhvi Kapoor, who is awaiting the release of her grand Bollywood debut Dhadak was among the first to arrive. Sister Anshula Kapoor and cousins, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Mohit Marwah joined them soon.
Other celebs to grace the occasion were close friend Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal and rapper Baadshah.
Arjun was seen blowing out candles to the tune of 'Happy birthday to you' in an Instagram post, which was followed by cutting the cakes.
He was also seen posing with close friend Varun Dhawan to recreate an old photo of the two.
Shanoo Sharma posed with the actor for a selfie and posted it on social media.
Though the party began in the evening, Arjun's birthday gala started much earlier as a group of fans reached his residence with a cake and Arjun warmly welcomed them.
The Mubarakan actor's birthday party was a quiet affair but clearly a memorable one for Arjun with love showered from family and fans alike.
Also Watch
-
From Arctic To A Journey Across India, Niyog Is The Ultimate Traveller
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Meet The Founder of India's First Transgender Modelling Agency, Rudrani Chettri
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
From Arctic To A Journey Across India, Niyog Is The Ultimate Traveller
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 Meet The Founder of India's First Transgender Modelling Agency, Rudrani Chettri
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Instagram's New Slimmed Down Version, 'Instagram Lite' Launched
- Zingaat Ruined? Janhvi and Ishaan's Song Is Getting Funniest Reactions on Twitter
- Once Upon A Time in Hollywood: Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio's First Look Will Leave You Excited for Tarantino's Masterpiece
- These Photos of Aishwarya Rai With Frank Gatson While Filming Fanney Khan Song Have Gone Viral
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Sister Dislocates Shoulder Celebrating Neymar's Goal