Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon go from 'Jack and Rose' to Shah Rukh Khan, See Pics

Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon were en-route Pune when they took some time out to let their cinema lovers out. See adorable pics of the 'Panipat' duo below.

News18.com

Updated:November 30, 2019, 1:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon go from 'Jack and Rose' to Shah Rukh Khan, See Pics
Image: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have been excited about their forthcoming release Panipat that hits screens on December 6. The period drama film is up against the young and trendy Pati Patni Aur Woh, which features Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in lead roles. Both films are expected to clash for audience attention come release date.

During the promotions both Arjun and Kriti have been teasing each other and posting fun and quirky videos and pics on social media. Now, the two actors recreated the iconic Titanic pose from Hollywood, and Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ pose before taking off to Pune. The weather in the pic seems foggy and both were seen wearing comfort, woolen clothes. What stood out was Arjun and Kriti switched pose from Titanic's Jack and Rose to SRK in a minute.

Kriti shared the pic on social media writing, "When our Titanic pose unknowingly turns into SRK pose."

Panipat recalls third Battle of Panipat that has never got played before on the big screen. The 1761 battle fought between the Marathas, under the leadership of Sadashivrao Bhau, and the invading Afghan army, led by Ahmad Shah Abdali, essayed by Sanjay Dutt in the film.

In an interview, Arjun said that he believes that no one thought of telling this story simply because the Marathas lost the battle.

"After the battle, no one from Afghanistan invaded India ever again. You wonder why, since we lost the battle. They won, so they should have stayed around but they didn't. The win is just in terms of how many people gave their lives," he said.

"So, yes, maybe because of that people might have thought that this story is not worth telling. But if you dive into it, the politics of the time, the setup of the time, who was against who and who sided with whom, then that is equally fascinating, and not so much the result alone," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram