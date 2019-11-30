Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon go from 'Jack and Rose' to Shah Rukh Khan, See Pics

Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have been excited about their forthcoming release Panipat that hits screens on December 6. The period drama film is up against the young and trendy Pati Patni Aur Woh, which features Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in lead roles. Both films are expected to clash for audience attention come release date.

During the promotions both Arjun and Kriti have been teasing each other and posting fun and quirky videos and pics on social media. Now, the two actors recreated the iconic Titanic pose from Hollywood, and Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ pose before taking off to Pune. The weather in the pic seems foggy and both were seen wearing comfort, woolen clothes. What stood out was Arjun and Kriti switched pose from Titanic's Jack and Rose to SRK in a minute.

Kriti shared the pic on social media writing, "When our Titanic pose unknowingly turns into SRK pose."

Panipat recalls third Battle of Panipat that has never got played before on the big screen. The 1761 battle fought between the Marathas, under the leadership of Sadashivrao Bhau, and the invading Afghan army, led by Ahmad Shah Abdali, essayed by Sanjay Dutt in the film.

In an interview, Arjun said that he believes that no one thought of telling this story simply because the Marathas lost the battle.

"After the battle, no one from Afghanistan invaded India ever again. You wonder why, since we lost the battle. They won, so they should have stayed around but they didn't. The win is just in terms of how many people gave their lives," he said.

"So, yes, maybe because of that people might have thought that this story is not worth telling. But if you dive into it, the politics of the time, the setup of the time, who was against who and who sided with whom, then that is equally fascinating, and not so much the result alone," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

