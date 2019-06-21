Arjun Kapoor Latest Post for Sister Anshula Makes Him the Doting Brother Everyone Wants
Arjun Kapoor shared throwback pictures of his mother and sister and likened the latter to the former.
Image of Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and their mother, courtesy of Instagram
Arjun Kapoor revealed himself to be quite the family man when he appeared on Koffee With Karan last year with sister Janhvi Kapoor. He even made some candid revelations about his family equations and how they changed after Sridevi passed away. In his latest social media post, Arjun showed his loving side yet again as he shared a throwback picture of his mother and posted another image of sister Anshula alongside it to emphasise on the like-mother-like-daughter theory.
Sharing a monochrome, side-by-side collage picture of his mother and sister, Arjun wrote, "Forget like father like son, it’s always like mother like daughter." The two ladies can be seen dressed in similar outfits, with almost similar jewellery and look. In the image, Anshula indeed looks like her mother's shadow. See Arjun's post here:
Forget like father like son, it’s always like mother like daughter. pic.twitter.com/c9UHcnnEpY— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 21, 2019
As soon as the post surfaced on the internet, loving comments started flooding Arjun's feed. Actress Patralekhaa wrote "Lovely!," while another user responded by writing, "Where do I sign up for a doting brother like @arjunk26 ..!!! (sic)." See some of the reactions to Arjun's post here:
Lovely!— Patralekhaa (@Patralekhaa9) June 21, 2019
Where do I sign up for a doting brother like @arjunk26 ..!!! 😍— Honey kakinada (@HoneyKakinada) June 21, 2019
Awwwwwwwwww ♥ your sister-posts make me miss my brother @GeeViks EVERY SINGLE TIME x god bless you both always x #heartmelt #Siblings— JustNeeru (@neerajagupta) June 21, 2019
I wish my brother love me half the way you love your sister... It's next level ❤❤❤she is lucky— Lakshmi Rajkumari (@Rajkuma8Lakshmi) June 21, 2019
On the movies front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Raj Kumar Gupta's action-thriller India's Most Wanted. The film performed below par at the box office, making it Arjun's second under performing venture post Namaste England. He is currently prepping for Panipat, which is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. Also featuring Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt, Panipat will tell the story of what led to the third Battle of Panipat. It will release on December 6.
